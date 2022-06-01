KK's last Instagram post, hours before his death showed him 'excited' for his show in Kolkata

In a sad news, Bollywood singer-composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK died in Kolkata on May 31 at the age of 53. His sudden demise has left the music and film industry in a state of shock. KK was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital where the doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the talented singer’s last post on Instagram is going viral as it has pictures of the concert that was held in Kolkata. Hours before his untimely demise, the singer took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Sharing the pictures, the 53-year-old wrote, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all." In the pictures, KK can be seen performing on stage while the audience cheered for him. In one picture, he can be seen holding up the mic, and in another, he was greeting the crowd with his hands wide open.

See KK’s post here:

KK has been fans' favourite for many years and his place in the music industry was well cemented. The eminent singer had a fan following across generations. His industry colleagues as well as numerous heartbroken fans have offered condolences to the soulful singer who made people believe in love and friendship with his tracks.

KK was among the most versatile playback singers the country had. Not only had he sung songs in Hindi, but he had delivered hit songs in Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others, as well. His first album ‘Pal’ came out in 1999. He soon sang for several films and delivered chart-busting numbers.

Singer KK started his Bollywood career with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He gained accolades for his heartbreaking yet soulful voice in the hit track Tadap Tadap and since then, there was no looking back for him. The man with the golden voice will be remembered for his songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Zara Sa’, ‘Dil Ibaadat’, love anthem ‘Pehla Pela Pyaar’, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’ among others.