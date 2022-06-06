KK's song 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' from the film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga to release today
'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' is penned by Gulzar and composed by Shantanu Moitra.
KK's song "Dhoop Paani Bahne De", penned by Gulzar and composed by Shantanu Moitra, from the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi-starrer, 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga', will be unveiled on Monday.
Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the recipient of multiple National Awards, "Sherdil" is being presented by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. KK passed away in Kolkata late on May 31. He was 53. He was in the City of Joy to perform at an event organised by a local college.
A dark humour-laced satire, "Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga" is inspired by true events. It gives a peek into the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village on the edge of a protected forest.
Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also has Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta playing pivotal roles. It is scheduled for a June 24 release.
'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment with Match Cut Productions.
