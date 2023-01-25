KL Rahul-Athiya receive opulent wedding gifts; BMW from Virat Kohli, sports bike from Dhoni, Audi from Salman

KL Rahul , the renowned cricketer tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on January 23, Monday. The wedding, which was an intimate affair, was held at Jahaan, the Khandala residence of the bride's father, senior actor Suniel Shetty . Athiya and Rahul's private wedding ceremony was only attended by the couple's family members and selected close friends. Despite having the invite, some of KL Rahul's cricketer friends and Suniel Shetty's B'town friends gave the wedding a miss, due to their busy schedules.

As per the reports, KL Rahul's close friends from the cricket field including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav couldn't attend the wedding as they were busy with the ODI series. However, the rumourmills suggest that Kohli surprised his dear friend, who is a 'motorhead' by gifting him the latest model BMW car worth Rs. 2.70 Crore. MS Dhoni, the former captain who gave the wedding a miss due to unknown reasons, reported sent KL Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja Bike worth Rs. 80 Lakh as a wedding gift.

When it comes to Suniel Shetty's Bollywood friends circle, superstar Salman Khan and senior actor Jackie Shroff have made sure that they sent memorable wedding gifts to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, despite not attending the wedding. If the rumours are to be true, Salman Khan gifted the newlyweds an Audi car, while Shroff surprised them with an expensive watch.

Suniel Shetty and Mana's gift for the newlyweds

Interestingly, the rumourmills have also dropped an update on the bride's parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's gift for the newlyweds. The grapevine suggests that the couple gifted a lavish apartment in the heart of Mumbai that is worth around Rs. 50 Crore to their newly-wedded daughter and son-in-law. However, both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have not reacted to any of these reports, so far.