KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty are dating each other since few months? Here’s what a friend of the couple has to say

Amid rumours of being in a relationship, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s close friend recently confirmed that the two are apparently in a relationship. Athiya and Rahul recently returned from a vacay from Thailand.

It has been a while since rumours of a budding romance between Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian team’s cricketer, KL Rahul started doing rounds. Often Athiya and Rahul were seen together as they took over the town with their friends to a party. Though certain reports also claimed that Rahul might be seen Athiya’s close friend, Akansha Ranjan, a friend close to the couple has recently spilled the beans about the relationship between Motichoor Chaknachoor actress and the cricketer.

In an interaction with The Times of India, a close friend of Athiya and Rahul revealed that their friendship slowly turned into a romance. The close friend mentioned that Akansha and Rahul had always been friends but weren’t dating each other and the former didn’t set the latter up with Athiya. The close friend also shared that Athiya and Rahul try to spend as much time together as their schedules are extremely crazy. A day back, Athiya and Rahul came back from Thailand after spending New Year’s vacay with close friends.

The friend said, “Akansha and Rahul are best friends. She didn’t set him up with Athiya. They have been friends for a long time. Both have a crazy sense of humour and most of their buddies had anticipated their friendship transforming into romance. The two have been dating for a few months now. Given their schedules, they try to spend as much time with each other as possible.”

Meanwhile, KL Rahul had shared a photo on his Instagram with Athiya in which he was seen recreating a scene from Suniel Shetty’s film Hera Pheri. His caption sent the fans into a frenzy. He wrote, “Hello, Devi Prasad?” As per a report in Bombay Times, Athiya’s family, father Suniel, mother Mana and sibling Ahan are also extremely fond of KL Rahul. Athiya and Rahul have always kept mum about their relationship and private life.

Credits :Times Of India

