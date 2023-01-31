KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty pack on the PDA and goofiness at wedding after-party; Actress flaunts her mangalsutra

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding has been the talk of the town! The lovebirds tied the knot at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow Jahaan, in Khandala, on January 23rd. It was an intimate affair with their families and close friends in attendance. Pictures from their wedding festivities are dream-like, and we just can’t get enough! While KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared many pictures from their wedding ceremony, haldi, mehendi and sangeet, we only got glimpses of their wedding after-party through pictures shared by Anshula Kapoor a few days ago. Now, KL Rahul has finally posted a video of him and Athiya at the after-party, and it is unmissable! Video of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding after-party

The video shared by KL Rahul on his Instagram account shows Athiya and him striking a number of poses. Most of them show the couple making goofy expressions, while in some, Athiya is seen planting a kiss on KL Rahul’s cheek. The video is equal parts cute and goofy, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the newlyweds. For the after-party, Athiya wore a red outfit with intricate embroidery, while KL Rahul is seen wearing a sequined kurta. In the video, we can also see Athiya flaunting her mangalsutra. Apart from the mangalsutra, she is also seen wearing an emerald and diamond choker, that perfectly complements her red outfit. Check out the video below!

Fans react to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s video Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the lovely couple, and while one fan wrote, “They deserve only love,” another one commented, “Staaaaph you guys *cries in single*.” Meanwhile, earlier today, Ahan Shetty shared a series of unseen pictures from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding. One of them is from the Muhurtham ceremony, and it shows Athiya posing with her brother Ahan, mom Mana Shetty and dad Suniel Shetty. Sharing the pictures, Ahan wrote, “Us.”

