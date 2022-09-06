KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty REACT as Suniel Shetty drops a heartwarming PIC with Ahan Shetty at the gym

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty could not help but react to Suniel Shetty’s adorable photo with his son and actor Ahan Shetty. A few hours back, Suniel Shetty took to his social media space and shared a photo featuring himself with Ahan. In the black and white picture, the Hera Pheri actor can be seen hugging his son from behind, as the father-son duo sat on a bench at the gym. Sharing the picture, Shetty captioned the post with a fitting quote that read, “Fathering is not what perfect men do, but something that perfects the man ‘’ Frank Pittman . @ahan.shetty #fatherson #life #myheart #mysoul #mysonmyworld.”

As soon as Suniel Shetty shared the adorable post, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers. Lovebirds Athiya and KL Rahul also could not help but leave their reactions. While KL Rahul liked the photo, Athiya liked the picture and dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Talking about Ahan Shetty, the young actor made his debut last year in Milan Luthria’s film Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he talked about the pressures up to living upto expectations, and said, “I didn’t take any pressure. Varun, Tiger, Sidharth are at a certain level now and I look up to them. They have such fantastic careers, and I can’t even compare myself with them. I just want to live my own life and give my 100 percent,” he answers. Ask Ahan if he wants to be known as a star or an actor and he keeps it short, “I definitely want to be known as a star, but also a good actor. Why can’t I be both? The three names we spoke off have had a fantastic career so far and I hope I can be in a space similar to them.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be tying the knot in just a few months’ time. Pinkvilla was the first to inform that the lovebirds already moved into their new Bandra apartment recently. In the latest update, the venue of the wedding has been fixed by the families and the date will be finalized by KL Rahul, depending on his work schedule. Sources tell us that a famous wedding organizer along with his team visited Khandala to do a recce for the same. Ditching the 5-star Mumbai hotels, Athiya & KL Rahul have chosen to tie the knot at dad Suniel Shetty's home- Jahaan in Khandala.

