KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty slay it in casuals as they get papped at Mumbai airport; PICS

Actor Suniel Shetty’s darling daughter Athiya Shetty enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often drops glamorous looks on Instagram, leaving her loved ones and fans awe-struck. She has been in a long-standing relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. Both of them often like and comment on each other’s Instagram posts. Recently, Athiya recently shared a photo of a recovering KL Rahul, on her Instagram story. When Suniel Shetty was asked about his daughter’s wedding with KL Rahul, he said that he liked KL very much and the decision to get married was for them to decide.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the evening today, as they returned from Germany, where KL Rahul underwent a surgery last week. KL Rahul’s ladylove stood like a pillar beside him. Athiya kept it casual in her black shrug, black t-shirt, and white trousers. KL Rahul, who walked behind Athiya, looked very stylish in his blue jacket over a white t-shirt and brown trousers as they headed towards their car in the parking lot.

Have a look at pictures of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul papped at the Mumbai airport:

KL Rahul underwent a hernia surgery in Germany. Sports Hernia is caused by the overuse of lower abdominal muscles. KL Rahul took to Instagram to update his followers, supporters and admirers about his condition. The Indian opener and vice-captain wrote, "Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon"

Meanwhile, KL Rahul can frequently be seen liking Athiya’s posts and sending hearts in the comments. There already is so much talk about the Athiya-KL Rahul wedding. Taking advantage of it, Suniel Shetty said that he wanted his son Ahaan Shetty to get married soon too. He said that his children are quite responsible and can take decisions related to their relationship, themselves.

Also read: KL Rahul makes Athiya Shetty ‘his favourite’ as she drops a mirror selfie; Suniel Shetty REACTS too