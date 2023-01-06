KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in Khandala: Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

A new year has just begun, and fans are already looking forward to two big celebrity weddings. While rumours are rife that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot in February this year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will reportedly get married in January. Pinkvilla reported a few months ago that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have decided to get married at her dad Suniel Shetty’s home, Jahaan, in Khandala. The abode is amidst the hills and plush greenery and is spread over a huge area. Sources close to the development shared that the couple will tie the knot between January 21 to 23 this year. With the date of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding drawing closer, fans can’t keep calm! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently celebrated New Year together in Dubai, and their pictures went viral on social media. KL Rahul also shared a series of pictures from their New Year celebration, on Instagram. Ever since the couple made their relationship official in November 2021, they have been sharing the most adorable, love-filled pictures together. Ahead of their wedding, let’s take a look at the complete timeline of their relationship.

The beginning of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s relationship KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty kept their relationship hush-hush for a long time before finally making it official on Instagram. As per reports, the couple first began dating in 2019 and they were believed to have been set up by a common friend. Rumours about their relationship started surfacing, and it was in December 2019 that the couple shared a picture together. They reportedly celebrated New Year 2020 together in Thailand. The picture shared by KL Rahul showed him and Athiya inside a phone booth, and the cricketer captioned it, “Hello, devi prasad....?”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Instagram posts on each other’s birthday in 2020 Rumours of their relationship were doing the rounds on social media, however, the two remained mum about it. In 2020, they shared more pictures together, but none officially confirmed their relationship. In April 2020, Athiya wished her beau by sharing a cute picture together, and wrote, “happy birthday, my person.” Meanwhile, KL Rahul also shared a sun-kissed picture with Athiya on the actress’ birthday that year, and wrote, “Happy birthday mad child.”

When Athiya Shetty accompanied KL Rahul on his overseas tour In July 2021, Anushka Sharma shared a group picture that showed Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty, with others in England's Durham. The picture is from when team India was gearing up for the five-match Test Series with England, and Athiya Shetty accompanied KL Rahul. “Dur'hum' saath saath hai,” wrote Anushka, while sharing the picture.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make it Insta-official In November 2021, on Athiya Shetty’s birthday, KL Rahul posted an adorable picture with her, and wrote, “Happy birthday my (heart emoji).” The first picture showed the couple sitting in a café together, with Rahul’s arm around her. The second monochromatic picture shows them posing with goofy expressions on their face. Check out the post below.

Since then, Rahul and Athiya Shetty have shared quite a few mushy, romantic pictures and posts for each other. Take a look at some of them below!

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s New Year pictures Aren’t they so adorable? Meanwhile, just a few days ago, KL Rahul shared a set of pictures from his New Year celebration with Athiya. The couple twinned in black outfits, and looked stunning together! In case you missed it, check out the pictures below.

