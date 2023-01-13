KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: BFF Akansha Ranjan to attend ladies’ night; Deets about sangeet ceremony HERE

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot on January 23. With just 10 days to go before the highly-anticipated wedding, fans cannot keep calm! While neither KL Rahul, nor Athiya Shetty has confirmed it, reports about their wedding have been around for quite some time now. Pinkvilla was the first to inform that the lovebirds will celebrate their wedding events from 21st to 23rd January 2023. They will reportedly tie the knot at Suniel Shetty’s home Jahaan in Khandala and it is a breathtaking venue amidst the hills and plush greenery. Now, the latest report about their wedding states that a ladies’ night will be held on January 21st, while Sangeet ceremony will take place the following day. Athiya Shetty’s friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to attend ladies’ night

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a ladies’ night has been slated for January 21st, ahead of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is a close friend of the couple, will be a part of the ladies’ night. Apart from her, Athiya’s other female friends will also join the celebration on January 21st. Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is Athiya and KL Rahul’s close friend, and they are often seen hanging out together. In July last year, Akansha was seen along with Athiya and KL Rahul during their Germany trip, and their pictures from the vacay had gone viral on social media.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s sangeet ceremony details Coming back to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding, other guests will join the next day when a sangeet ceremony will take place. Hindustan Times reported that Athiya’s friends, her brother Ahan Shetty, and her parents Suniel and Mana Shetty will likely perform at the sangeet ceremony. It is reportedly a close-knit family affair. Some reports on the Internet claim that MS Dhoni, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Jackie Shroff, and other well-known names from the film and cricket industries will attend the wedding. However, a source informed HT, “Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps.”

Guests’ accommodation The report in Hindustan Times also stated that the guests who will arrive for the wedding will stay at a five-star property near the venue, and not at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala house, Jahaan. Apart from this, the report also claims that celebrity stylist Ami Patel will style Athiya, while Rahul Vijay will be the stylist for KL Rahul, on their big day. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s New Year 2023 celebration Lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty rang in the New Year together in Dubai, and the cricketer shared pictures from the New Year bash. Their pictures went viral on social media, and while the actress was seen wearing a black satin outfit for the evening, KL Rahul looked dapper in a black shirt, matching blazer, and pants. KL Rahul and Athiya can be seen posing together for a few pictures, and we gotta say, they make for a good-looking couple! In case you missed out their post, check it out below!

Meanwhile, Athiya’s brother Ahan also shared a few pictures from the New Year bash, in which he is seen posing with KL Rahul. Ahan and KL Rahul share a great camaraderie, and often feature in each other’s pictures. One of the pictures shared by Ahan from the New Year bash also showed KL Rahul and Athiya in the background. Check out the pictures below!

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s relationship KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had kept their relationship under wraps for a long time before making it Insta-official in 2021. They reportedly began dating in 2019 and were set up by a common friend. It was in 2019 that they shared a picture together on Instagram for the first time. It showed KL Rahul and Athiya posing inside a phone booth, and KL Rahul captioned it, “Hello, devi prasad....?”

It was in November 2021, that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship Instagram official. On Athiya’s birthday, the cricketer shared a picture together, which shows them sitting in a pretty café. “Happy birthday my (heart emoji),” wrote KL Rahul.

