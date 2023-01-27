KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s dreamy Haldi décor featured layers of marigolds from floor to ceiling; PICS

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty recently tied the knot with her long-time beau and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony which took place at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow Jahaan, in Khandala. Pictures from the wedding shared by Athiya and KL Rahul on Instagram went viral in no time at all! Just a few moments ago, the couple also shared some stunning pictures from their haldi ceremony. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty look simply beautiful in ivory and golden coloured outfits. The haldi pictures look like they are straight out of a fairytale, and the breathtaking décor further contributes to the dream-like pictures. Want to see some more pictures of the beautiful décor from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s haldi ceremony? We’ve got you covered!

Pictures of décor from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Haldi The décor at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s Haldi served as a great backdrop for the pictures and featured lush botanicals and bright, yellow marigold flowers. It was a riot of yellow everywhere, with strings and curtains of marigolds all over. The décor done by Rani Pink was beyond beautiful, and they have shared pictures from the venue. The first picture shows the haldi décor from the outside, with a flight of steps leading up to the space where the haldi ceremony was held. Bushes and trees along the staircase were decorated with marigold flowers, and the balance of green and yellow was just right! The stems of the trees were fully covered in marigolds, while a few marigold flowers hung from the branches.

Another picture gives a view of the interior décor, and it features strings of marigolds hanging from all over the ceiling. The pictures were shared by Rani Pink on Instagram, and the caption read, “When I met Athiya, I knew instinctively that this wedding was going to be special. Our aesthetics matched perfectly, there was balance, honesty and trust. We knew how to feed off eachother to create and build. Every layer of the decor was detailed and I cant tell you how much FUN we had. The storyline for each day was different yet the foundation of our design stayed intact. The haldi was a blooming marigold garden with layers from floor to ceiling. We detailed every tiny corner. It was intimate and beautiful. The sun was shining, marigolds were dancing and there were two families celebrating love !” Check out the pictures below!

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s unseen pictures from haldi ceremony Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also shared a set of pictures from their Haldi ceremony. The pictures show them covered in Haldi and flowers, and the joy on their faces in unmissable!

KL Rahul and Athiya got married on Tuesday at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse. Post the wedding, Suniel Shetty spoke to the photographers, and revealed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

ALSO READ: 'Reports not true about gifts to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul', confirms Suniel Shetty's spokesperson