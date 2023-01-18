KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding venue: 30 PICS and VIDEOS to take you inside Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, and actress Athiya Shetty's upcoming wedding is one of the most anticipated celebrity unions of the year. With the duo set to tie the knot reportedly next week on January 23rd, fans are digging the internet to find out any and all details about the wedding ceremony. Pinkvilla was the first to report that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding will take place at her dad Suniel Shetty's lavish Khandala bungalow, Jahaan. The wedding festivities shall take place from January 21st to January 23rd at Jahaan, and we are sure you are eager to find out what the wedding venue looks like! Well, Suniel Shetty’s holiday home Jahaan is located amidst hills and lush greenery, and offers a breathtaking view. Courtesy of the pictures shared by Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty, fans can now get a glimpse of the beautiful Khandala bungalow where the wedding ceremony will take place. Surrounded by plush green landscapes, and nested in a natural environment, Suniel Shetty's house promises to be a scenic location for the wedding!

INSIDE Suniel Shetty’s holiday home in Khandala, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will get married Suniel Shetty’s holiday home in Khandala is nestled amidst greenery, and its colour scheme has been adopted from the natural surroundings. The house makes use of earthy textures, and has a lot of plants and trees, with well-lit spaces thanks to huge windows, balconies, skylights and atriums that allow the natural sunlight to penetrate inside. Life-size Buddha statues, use of wood in interiors, and earthy colours that blend in beautifully with the surroundings- all these things contribute to the zen-like, relaxed vibe of this beautiful villa. Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home was built 18 years ago, and the focus was to create a home in harmony with nature and the surroundings. Rocks and boulders that were part of the landscape have been used in the interiors, while huge trees and plants inside the home enliven the spaces. The breathtaking view from Suniel Shetty’s holiday home in Khandala Suniel Shetty once shared a video with his friend Jackie Shroff, in which they are both seen chilling on the balcony of the Khandala home. A few came chairs and a circular table are placed on the balcony, and Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are seen enjoying the breathtaking view of the hills and the greenery. Check out the video below.

The gorgeous landscape around Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala The landscape around the bungalow is simply stunning, and features vast open garden-like spaces with a few seatings. Athiya Shetty loves to spend time outdoors, and often posts videos and pictures of herself spending time in the landscaped spaces outside the bungalow. Athiya and Suniel Shetty also often share pictures and videos of themselves in the lawn area with their pet dogs, take a look!

Suniel Shetty’s house in Khandala has a ceiling that opens up Apart from the beautiful, earthy spaces, another highlight of Suniel Shetty’s home in Khandala is a sitting area, which has a ceiling that opens up. The area has glass walls, which allow the natural light to pour in during the day, meanwhile, the ceiling with jaali work can be retracted, and it opens up to give a glimpse of the stars and the sky.

Swimming pool with a view The home has a pool situated on the edge, and it offers a stunning view of the lush greenery around. A life-size Buddha statue overlooks the pool. Check out the picture below.

Other pictures of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala house The beautiful property has vast open spaces, as well as a canal with a wooden entrance and a bridge over it. Below are some more pictures of the interior as well as the exterior of Suniel Shetty’s villa in Khandala. Take a look!

Aren't these pictures simply stunning? KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to get married at this beautiful venue, and we can't wait to see some beautiful pictures from their wedding!

ALSO READ: KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in Khandala: Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship