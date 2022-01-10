KL Rahul beams with joy as he smiles with ladylove Athiya Shetty in THIS unseen pic

In the recent past, cricket powerhouse KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s social media engagement has made it clear that things have become serious between the two. Now, on Sunday, January 9, KL Rahul took to social media to share a stunning group photo online and it features his ladylove Athiya Shetty sharing an infectious smile. The picture in talks was uploaded to wish one of their close friends on the special occasion of her birthday.

KL Rahul can be seen donning one of his Indian jersey jackets as he clicks with Athiya and two others. With a cap on his head, Rahul shares a contagious smile for the camera. Meanwhile, girlfriend Athiya Shetty drops girl next door vibes in a quirky sweatshirt which is paired with denims. The couple can be seen beaming with tremendous joy as the camera captures them. The photo is the testimony of their gala time together.

Check it out below:

Initially, both Rahul and Athiya refrained from confirming their relationship openly. Even Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty helped the lovebirds to keep details of their bond away from the limelight. However, on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday, the cricketer and ace batsman finally made their relationship Insta official.

KL Rahul took to social media to share mushy photos of the two alongside a short yet romantic caption that was enough for fans to know that love is blossoming between the two. While extending the sweet birthday wish, Rahul hailed Athiya as her ‘heart’ leaving their fandom rejoicing. Ever since then, the two have made quite a few public appearances together. They hit the headlines as they walked hand-in-hand at Ahan Shetty’s Tadap film screening.

