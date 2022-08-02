KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'cutest hat chor' as she shares adorable PIC; Suniel Shetty REACTS

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make one of the most popular and adored couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official on social media, fans have been going gaga over them. The duo is often spotted together, and they hardly ever shy away from being vocal about their love for each other. They often drop lovely comments on each other photos on social media and give couple goals to their fans. Keeping the trajectory, cricketer KL Rahul dropped a lovey-dovey comment on his ladylove's photo on Instagram and we cannot keep calm!

Athiya took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable photo in which she can be seen wearing a hat and her face is half visible. She looked super cute in the snap. As soon as she shared the photo, her main man KL Rahul dropped a sweet comment and wrote, "cutest hat chor". Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty dropped heart emoticons. Fans too shower love on her and dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

Check Athiya's post here:

Check KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty's comments here:

Recently, there were media reports stating that Athiya and KL Rahul are expected to get married in the next three months in Mumbai. It was also being reported that it will be a grand affair for both the families and every detail of the big day is being looked after by Athiya herself. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress finally broke her silence on reports of her wedding with boyfriend KL Rahul. Taking to her Instagram story, Athiya wrote: "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.”

