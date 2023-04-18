KL Rahul cuts birthday cake with wife Athiya Shetty by his side; See inside pictures

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating for a while, the couple finally sealed the deal this year in January. They opted for a low-key ceremony as they decided to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Post their wedding, KL Rahul jetted off to play his tournaments and he is currently busy with the IPL. But today, on his birthday, it seems like he took a break to be with his wife Athiya. In the inside pictures, the love birds are seen celebrating his birthday together.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrate his birthday together

KL Rahul is celebrating his birthday today and his fans and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. Athiya is yet to share a birthday post for her husband. One of his friends took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of his low-key birthday celebration. In the first picture, Athiya and Rahul are seen flashing their charming smiles as they pose with a friend. The duo is seen twinning in stripes. Along with the picture, the friend wrote, "Happy birthday Anna." In the second picture, the ace cricketer is seen cutting his birthday cake while Athiya is standing next to him. The pictures are all things sweet. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Athiya and KL Rahul got married on January 23. They shared the wedding pictures and made it official. Their joint post read, "In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Earlier, Suniel confirmed that Athiya and Rahul's reception will take place after the IPL. He also said that several celebrities would be invited to mark the union.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty shares an UNSEEN pic from her wedding; Can you guess who is holding her hand?