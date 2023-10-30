KL Rahul hops on ‘just looking like a wow’ trend as he praises wife Athiya Shetty for her beauty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the epitome of an adorable couple, have consistently dazzled with their relationship. Since their beautiful wedding earlier this year, the duo has been setting couple goals, whether through their public appearances or charming banter on social media. In a recent instance, the cricketer joined the viral 'just looking like a wow' trend, showering Athiya with praise for her beauty. Their hilarious interaction is an absolute must-see, so don't miss out!

KL Rahul hops on ‘just looking like a wow’ viral trend to praise Athiya Shetty

On Sunday, October 29, Athiya Shetty treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her ethereal beauty. She shared pictures on the platform in a stunning yellow ethnic dress paired with a blue dupatta, adorned with elaborate jewelry. The sharp makeup and beautifully styled hairdo, accentuated with a gajra, added to her allure.

Athiya's husband, KL Rahul, couldn't help but shower her with admiration. He joined the viral social media trend, commenting, “So beautiful …. So elegant… just looking like a woaw!!”Athiya playfully responded, saying, “@klrahul I can hear you (laughing emoji).”

For those unfamiliar, this trend originated from a woman who uttered these words while showcasing and selling her suits. It seems like the trend has found its way into the world of Bollywood fashion! Earlier, actress Deepika Padukone had even created a reel in a saree, playfully mimicking these words.

Athiya Shetty hails the Indian team after victory over England in the World Cup 2023 match

Meanwhile, in the midst of the high-stakes ODI World Cup 2023, where the Indian cricket team is showcasing their skills, KL Rahul and his teammates delivered a stellar performance. India secured a resounding victory over England yesterday, triumphing by a margin of a hundred runs. Athiya Shetty, ever the supportive partner, expressed her joy on Instagram Stories, lauding the team's achievement with a partying face emoji.

Athiya and Rahul have consistently shown unwavering support for each other's accomplishments. Athiya takes every opportunity to congratulate Rahul on his milestones in cricket matches, while he appreciates her for her work and fashion appearances. The couple will be celebrating their first marriage anniversary in January next year.

