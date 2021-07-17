KL Rahul is lovestruck by Athiya Shetty's sunshine snaps in London; Anushka Sharma deems her 'pretty'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship rumours have been the talk of the town. Amid this, the Indian skipper reacted to her latest photos from London. Not just him, even Anushka Sharma had a sweet thing to say about her photos.

Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul have been the talk of the town lately owing to their relationship rumours. Recent photos of the two from the UK also have sparked rumours about them spending time together in London. Amid this, Athiya shared a series of new photos that have evoked a sweet reaction from KL Rahul. Not just the Indian skipper but even , who is in the UK with Virat Kohli, also reacted to Athiya's pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya dropped a couple of photos in which she is seen posing in the London sunshine. She is seen standing near a tree in a park and posing. As she smiled and posed while enjoying the London sun, the photos were clicked and the candid clicks prompted a quick reaction from KL Rahul. He liked Athiya's photos and many of the cricketer's fans were in awe of them too. Anushka Sharma also was quick to drop a comment on Athiya's photos. She wrote, "Pretty Pretty" with a butterfly emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Suniel Shetty also spoke about Athiya's London trip to a news portal and informed them that she is there with her brother Ahan Shetty for a vacation. He told Etimes, "Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them." He even commented on their brand ad together where KL Rahul and Athiya posed together. Suniel expressed that Athiya and KL Rahul looked 'brilliant' together in the same.

For a while now, rumours of their relationship have been coming in. Recently, a report by HT claimed that KL Rahul had listed Athiya as his 'partner' before Team India left for World Test Championship Final in England last month. Since then, the rumour mill has been churning about the two seeing each other.

Also Read|Suniel Shetty opens up on daughter Athiya and rumored boyfriend KL Rahul: I think they look brilliant together

Credits :Athiya Shetty Instagram

Share your comment ×