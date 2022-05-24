KL Rahul makes Athiya Shetty ‘his favourite’ as she drops a mirror selfie; Suniel Shetty REACTS too
As Athiya Shetty drops a quick mirror selfie, here’s how her beau KL Rahul reacted to it.
Taking to her Instagram account, the Mubarakan actress shared a selfie while posing in a stylish mirror. In the pic, Athiya made a statement in her black shirt with comfy denims. She had completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a black bag. Athiya captioned the image as, “Made you a favourite!”. Soon, her main man KL Rahul took to the comment section and dropped a heart for Athiya. Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty also commented on the actress’ post with a heart emoticon.
Check out Athiya Shetty’s post:
Take a look at KL Rahul’s comment on Athiya Shetty’s post:
To note, there have been rumours about Athiya and Rahul’s wedding. Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the couple will be tying the knot in a South Indian wedding ceremony in winter this year. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty also seems to have given a nod to the couple’s relationship. Speaking to ETimes, he was all praises for the ace cricketer. “It is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them,” Suniel was quoted saying. We wonder if KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be making their wedding announcement anytime soon.
