KL Rahul makes relationship with Athiya Shetty official in loved up PICS on latter’s birthday; See her reply

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been a rumoured couple for a long time. Well, not anymore! KL Rahul just made things Instagram official with Athiya Shetty as he wished the actress on her birthday. As Athiya turned a year older today, the cricketer took to his Instagram space and shared two adorable loved-up pictures featuring himself with his ladylove Athiya. Sharing these pictures, he captioned it “Happy birthday my (red heart emoji) @athiyashetty”. Athiya too responded to his sweet post with a white heart and a globe emoticon.

A few moments back, KL Rahul took to his official Instagram handle and posted two adorable pictures with Athiya Shetty to wish her on her birthday. Not only that, the cricketer also made their relationship official! In the first picture, Rahul and Athiya can be seen sitting close, while the former has his hands around her. The couple can be seen putting on their charming smiles for the picture. The next photograph has a black and white filter. Both Athiya and Rahul can be seen making goofy faces with their tongues sticking out.

Sharing these pictures on the gram, KL Rahul wished Athiya on her birthday. Many fans and celebs like Anushka Sharma and Sania Mirza dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.