KL Rahul makes relationship with Athiya Shetty official in loved up PICS on latter’s birthday; See her reply

by Priyakshi   |  Updated on Nov 06, 2021 12:05 AM IST  |  81.7K
   
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been a rumoured couple for a long time. Well, not anymore! KL Rahul just made things Instagram official with Athiya Shetty as he wished the actress on her birthday. As Athiya turned a year older today, the cricketer took to his Instagram space and shared two adorable loved-up pictures featuring himself with his ladylove Athiya. Sharing these pictures, he captioned it “Happy birthday my (red heart emoji) @athiyashetty”. Athiya too responded to his sweet post with a white heart and a globe emoticon. 

A few moments back, KL Rahul took to his official Instagram handle and posted two adorable pictures with Athiya Shetty to wish her on her birthday. Not only that, the cricketer also made their relationship official! In the first picture, Rahul and Athiya can be seen sitting close, while the former has his hands around her. The couple can be seen putting on their charming smiles for the picture. The next photograph has a black and white filter. Both Athiya and Rahul can be seen making goofy faces with their tongues sticking out. 

Sharing these pictures on the gram, KL Rahul wished Athiya on her birthday. Many fans and celebs like Anushka Sharma and Sania Mirza dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. 

Take a look: 

In other news, India today registered a thumping win over Scotland in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup. KL Rahul scored a quick half-century, while ladylove Athiya was seen cheering for him from the stands. Netizens soon took to Twitter and started trending tweets with the actress’ hashtag, while teasing and asking Rahul if his half-century was a birthday gift for Athiya, or captain Virat Kohli, who is also celebrating his birthday today. 

Credits: KL Rahul/ Instagram


