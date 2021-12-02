PICS: Suniel Shetty’s family portrait is completed with the addition of KL Rahul & Tania Shroff

Tadap Screening happened on Tuesday night and it was a mini Bollywood get-together in its own right. Numerous stars like Kajol, Salman Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and others were present at the event. Given the fact that Tadap is Ahan Shetty’s debut movie, the whole Shetty clan came to support their own - Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Mana Shetty and KL Rahul. Yes, you heard it right - KL Rahul too, came as a representative of the Shetty’s. In a clip, he posed with the whole family, looking perfect as a part of the family portrait.

In the pics and videos, the celebrity family looks absolutely amazing. While Suniel Shetty who has aged like fine wine looks dapper in a light-coloured suit, Mana looks stunning in a sophisticated blue dress. On the other hand the love-birds Athiya and KL Rahul look quite gorgeous together. Athiya is a sight to behold in her jet-black outfit, whereas Rahul looks handsome in his cream-coloured suit. Not to forget, the youngest couple, Tania and Ahan sport a casual yet amazing look. Tania, in her pink corset and bootcut jeans, looks absolutely ravishing. On the other hand, Ahan is seen in simple yet classy attire.

Tadap, Ahan Shetty's debut movie along with Tara Sutaria is set to make its theatrical release on 3rd December.

