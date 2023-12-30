KL Rahul REVEALS Athiya Shetty wished to watch World Cup 2023 match at home: ‘She has certain superstitions’

Actress Athiya Shetty decided to follow in her father's footsteps and make her entry into Bollywood with the movie Hero. On a personal note, she got married to cricketer KL Rahul in January this year and has been enjoying her married life ever since.

Recently, KL Rahul revealed how he asked Athiya to come to the stadium for World Cup 2023 to watch him play. However, she insisted on watching the entire game at home. In addition, he also discussed the time when he witnessed a thigh injury during an IPL match and the way Athiya Shetty ‘was more frustrated and angry than’ he was.

KL Rahul reveals why Athiya Shetty insisted on watching the World Cup 2023 match at home

The World Cup 2023 final match was held in India this year and it created a huge buzz across the nation. Recently, KL Rahul revealed that due to this reason, he asked the Hero actress to come to the stadium to watch him play. However, she insisted on staying at home and watching the game on television as she is ‘superstitious’ and has a lucky spot at home, just like her father Suniel Shetty, who had earlier said that he watched the match while sitting on the floor.

Shedding light on the same, he told Star Sports, “She has a lucky spot at home. So, she wants to sit there. You know how partners can be, they have their lucky positions, their lucky seats. They want to sit there and watch it. She’ll not move when I’m batting. She has certain superstitions when I am playing.”

He proceeded to shed light on his bond with her and said that his performance depends on his balanced state of mind, which she helps him achieve. Athiya makes him push his boundaries and put in more efforts, added the cricketer.

KL Rahul reveals Athiya Shetty’s reaction to his thigh injury

Earlier this year, KL Rahul had to go under the knife for a thigh injury and that made him stay away from the cricket ground for a considerable period. Recalling the time, Rahul shared how Athiya was more frustrated than he himself was as she was panicking seeing him suffer.

Calling it a ‘tough’ time, he added, “She was more frustrated and angry than I was. I found myself trying to keep her calm as it was the first time she was seeing me go through something like this. It was tough for both of us but it also gave us time that we needed together. She gave me a lot of love.”

