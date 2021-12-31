KL Rahul shares a glimpse of his precious moments of 2021 and Athiya Shetty is a part of it; WATCH

We are on the last day of 2021. The year surely was tough because of the second wave of COVID-19. Well, on the last day, everyone is busy wrapping the year reminiscing their best moments. Celebrities are also sharing videos on their social handle with the hashtag photo dump. And now, cricketer KL Rahul also joined the bandwagon. He also took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he has thanked 2021 and gave his fans a glimpse of the whole year.

In the video, one can easily see actress Athiya Shetty also. Both have been dating for a long time. They had remained silent on their relationship all this while. Recently, KL Rahul took social media by storm when he made his relationship official on Athiya’s birthday. In the caption, he had written, “Happy birthday my heart”. The actress too replied to the post with a heart and a world emoticon. Later, the couple had also made an appearance together on the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap.

Fans have also reacted to the video and dropped heart emojis in the comment section. To note, KL Rahul is the Vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. He plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket and captains Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, the actress made her acting debut with the film Hero for which she received a Filmfare award nomination for the Best Female Debut. As reported, she will be next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.

