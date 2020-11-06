KL Rahul shares rumoured GF Athiya Shetty's 'happy' photo with her birthday cake & it's all things hilarious

KL Rahul also dug into the archives and shared a childhood photo of birthday girl Athiya Shetty which perfectly described her mood. Check out the snaps below.

Athiya Shetty celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday as she completed another year round the sun. The actress and model was flooded with wishes on social media and one of the sweetest birthday wish came from her rumoured boyfriend and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Sharing a sun-kissed selfie, Rahul wished Athiya as he captioned their photo, "Happy birthday mad child."

The cricketer also dug into the archives and shared a childhood photo of Athiya which perfectly described his caption. Sharing the black and white photo on his Instagram Story, KL Rahul cracked us up as he wrote, "I want cake." Looks like the duo are spending time in the UAE together as Athiya even celebrated the day with KL Rahul. Soon after he shared Athiyas childhood photo, KL shared a photo of the birthday girl with her cake.

In the picture, Athiya can be seen posing for the camera as she hold the cake in her hands and pretends to bite into it. The cricketer cracked us up as he captioned it, "I think she is happy."

Check out KL Rahul's hilarious posts for rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty on her birthday:

Earlier this year, Athiya also had shared an adorable picture with KL Rahul and called him 'my person' while wishing him on Instagram. The picture and its caption definitely took social media by storm with their fans creating a frenzy.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma sends love to 'gorgeous' Athiya Shetty on her birthday; Ananya Panday wishes her lots of 'cake'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×