Know all about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Rome trip where their proposal happened; monkey story REVEALED
Kiara Advani unveiled on Koffee with Karan Season 8 that Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome. Let's delve into everything known about their romantic getaway.
The talk show Koffee with Karan has gained a reputation for unraveling significant details about celebrities' personal lives, and the latest episode of its eighth season will be no exception. In this upcoming segment, actress Kiara Advani will share insights into the moment she got engaged to her now-husband Sidharth Malhotra. A connection between the couple tied to the word 'monkey' has also come to light.
The promo, featuring Kiara's revelation that Sidharth proposed during their Rome vacation last year, sparked a frenzy among fans. Swiftly, enthusiasts delved into pictures and videos from that time, crafting theories about the precise moment the big proposal took place. Here's a compilation of all available information about the couple's significant Rome getaway, marking a pivotal milestone in their journey.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Rome vacation where they got engaged
Kiara Advani's movie Jugjugg Jeeyo hit the screens on June 24, 2022. Leading up to the release, Kiara was actively engaged in promotional activities, joining forces with the star cast, including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others.
Post the film's release, Kiara embarked on a well-deserved and rejuvenating vacation. She shared a glimpse of her getaway on her Instagram Stories, featuring a picture of her hand holding a drink against the backdrop of a plane window. In the caption, Kiara expressed, "Much needed vacay (plane and butterfly emoji)."
During that period, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra maintained a discreet stance about their relationship, despite being frequently seen together in public. The buzz escalated in July 2022 when the couple caused a stir by arriving together at Mumbai airport. Sidharth sported a blue t-shirt paired with white pants and sneakers, accentuated by a black cap. Kiara, on the other hand, wore a green top with blue denim and carried a gray handbag.
After Kiara's disclosure on Koffee with Karan 8, fans have pieced together a theory proposing that the July airport sighting was post their engagement during a Roman vacation.
Reflecting on the KWK Season 7 episode featuring Sidharth and Vicky Kaushal, Kiara shared, “When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me.”
The timeline aligns as Sidharth had shared pictures in his outfit from the KWK Season 7 episode on July 14, 2022. Vicky, Kiara's companion for the forthcoming episode, commented, “He (Sid) played really well,” acknowledging Sidharth's adeptness in concealing the engagement during that earlier episode by remaining nonchalant.
