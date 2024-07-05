Know why Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe movie was titled Alpha

The internet has been abuzz since the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, was announced today, July 5. The makers unveiled the title of the film as Alpha, accompanied by a powerful announcement video. Many people were intrigued by the title, and a recent report has revealed the reason why it has been used.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s YRF Spy Universe film Alpha highlights THIS with the title

According to Variety, the title of the female-led Spy Universe film has been kept Alpha to emphasize a common misconception in society. A source close to YRF revealed to the portal, “This is a clear take by YRF to highlight a societal misinterpretation that only men can be Alphas.”

Alia Bhatt will be joining the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, who have headlined the previous movies of the franchise. Alpha will mark the seventh installment in the universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

More about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s upcoming movie Alpha

The announcement video featured Alia Bhatt’s voiceover revealing the title in a power-packed dialogue. She said, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).”

Advertisement

It was also disclosed that the filming of the project has begun. Alpha is directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

According to an exclusive report in Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol will be playing the role of the antagonist in the film. A source close to the development told us, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the film.”

ALSO READ: PIC: Alia Bhatt feels 'patriotic' during her Sunday fitness sesh post India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win celebration