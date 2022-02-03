Know why Rashmika Mandanna calls Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan 'an absolute doll'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine lately owing to the success of her film Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun. The response to her performance has been thrilling and now, many are looking forward to seeing her in Bollywood films. In her Bollywood lineup, she has a film Goodbye with legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Now, in a recent chat, Rashmika has opened up about working with Mr Bachchan and has called him an 'absolute doll'.

In a chat with India Today.in, Rashmika revealed that it was 'amazing' to work with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The Pushpa star also shared that Mr Bachchan made everyone feel comfortable on the sets and praised him. Rashmika said, "Mr Bachchan has been an absolute doll, he is such an amazing person and a legend. He made all of us feel extremely comfortable. From every rehearsal to shoot, he made it absolutely fun and amazing. Any words for him would be too little to describe him."

Further, she hoped that Goodbye too releases this year with her other film Mission Majnu. The Pushpa star said that she thinks people will love both her Hindi films. She said, "I am super excited about both my films and I can't wait for you to watch them."

Talking about Goodbye, the film's shoot had begun last year and photos of Mr Bachchan playing with a pet on the sets had gone viral. Rashmika also celebrated her birthday on the sets and posed with Amitabh Bachchan and the cast and crew. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati apart from Senior Bachchan and Rashmika. Besides this, Rashmika will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu.

Also Read|Rashmika Mandanna overwhelmed to see response on Pushpa; Says 'Glad that global viewers making note of film'