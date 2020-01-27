Kobe Bryant Death: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & other Bollywood stars mourn demise of NBA star

Tragic news of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant’s death with daughter Gianna left everyone shocked and saddened. From Hollywood to Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and others offered condolences to the family.

A new week began on a tragic note for all Basketball fans across the globe as NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. Along with Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the horrific chopper accident. While Hollywood stars couldn’t fathom the loss of the former LA Lakers star, even Bollywood stars were left in shock. From to , all shared photos of the late 41-year-old basketball player and expressed their condolences about the demise of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

Akshay took to social media and shared a photo of Kobe with daughter Gianna. He penned a heartfelt note for him. Akshay wrote, " Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter, Gianna. What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven." Ranveer took to Instagram to pen a note for the basketball legend. He wrote, “#rip #kobe.” Arjun, on the other hand, was saddened and shocked by the demise of his favourite player. He shared a photo of Kobe and wrote, “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24.” Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and Instagram to pen a note on the sad demise of the NBA player and his daughter. Abhishek wrote, “Noooooo! shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can’t believe it.”

Anand Ahuja also felt that Kobe and his daughter are 'gone too soon' and penned a note for him. Lara Dutta shared a photo with Kobe and penned a note for him. Ali Fazal also penned a note for the legendary player. ’s husband, Dr Sriram Nene also penned a note for late legend. He wrote, “Am devastated at the news of @kobebryant passing. Our condolences go to the family. He was a legend in basketball. Growing up, he was a beacon of good teamsmanship as he played with the LA Lakers. He will be missed.” Priety Zinta expressed her condolences to the family for the sudden and tragic death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. “R.I.P Kobe, his little daughter & all those that lost their lives on that helicopter. My heartfelt prayers for all the grieving families#Gonetoosoon #RIP #Legend.”

The retired NBA player was supposed to attend a game for Sunday noon. According to CNN, 9 people were aboard the chopper that crashed including Kobe Bryant and daughter. Officials did not identify anyone until the news of the demise wasn’t given officially to the next of kin. National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team on the site of the crash at hillside to find out the reason behind the crash. After a legendary career of 20 years, Kobe retired in 2016. His death has left basketball players in shock all across the globe.

