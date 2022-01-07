Koena Mitra opens up on her surgery: ‘I was tortured for 3 years but never regretted doing it’

The OG Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra turned 38 on January 7. She showed her dance moves in some famous songs including Dil Mein Baji Guitar and Gustakh Nigah. On the occasion of her birthday, she opened up about going under the knife in an interview with AajTak.in. However, Koena said that she does not regret plastic surgery. The former Bigg Boss contestant also talked about several other topics including nepotism and groupism in Bollywood.

On her plastic surgery, Koena said, “When I came here [to the industry], I was not aware of the modalities here. I didn't know that you shouldn't talk openly about your surgery. Somebody asked me, so I told them yes, I had surgery done. After that, it was as if the whole world was after me. For three consecutive years, I was tortured because of my surgery. There were so many negative things going on about me constantly on the news. Because of this, many people from the industry kept their distance from me, which also affected my work.”

She further said, “I felt like laughing when people called to console me and said 'you are very brave, do not pay attention to all this'. But no one came in front of the media and said anything in my support. It is very painful that you take a stand for your special people but are hesitant to talk about anything about outsiders like us.” The actor added, “I have never regretted going under the knife and never will. Whatever it was, it was my decision. I don't understand why other people have so much of a problem with it. My face, my life, whatever I do, what do others have to do with it?”

Koena agreed that there is nepotism and groupism in the Bollywood industry and she slammed the fraternity for not supporting her. She rose to fame with her dance song in Sanjay Dutt-Anil Kapoor's 2004 film Musafir. Titled Saaki Saaki, the song became a chartbuster. She also appeared on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

