Koena Mitra on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Many such Sushant's in industry; Karan Johar can't decide fate

Koena Mitra slammed Bollywood for not recognising real talent and said that there are many Sushant's in the industry. Read on to know more.
Sushant Singh Rajput's extreme step to commit suicide has left the film fraternity devastated and the issue of nepotism has yet again garnered limelight. With Kangana Ranaut questioning as to why the actor's achievements were never recognised to netizens slamming Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar for mocking him on Koffee With Karan, social media has become a space full of debates right now. Koena Mitra also joined this bandwagon and slammed Bollywood for not recognising real talent. In an interview with ETimes, Koena said that there are many Sushant's in the industry. 

"Sushant was such a bright guy, good looking actor and he succeeded with good films. Despite that I read a statement that he was treated like an outsider, not invited at parties and weddings. A lot of people have experienced this, he is not the first one. The film industry will not treat you like family till the time your family doesn’t belong to the industry or if you are not a camp follower. It's pretty sad. He's not the first one and there are many such Sushants in our industry. I would never call him a coward, no one knows what he was going through," Koena said. 

She further criticised Karan Johar for his social media post wherein he confessed that he wasn't in touch with Sushant over the last one year. "Karan Johar does not have the license of this industry. It is shown as if he presents or rejects something then it is the ultimate thing. But no, the industry is an ocean and we are tiny little drops in it. He is also a drop in it. No one can decide who works and who should be rejected." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ....

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes stand on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Questions why his achievements weren't recognised

Koena also said that camps in Bollywood have been created. "There are a lot of bread snatchers in our industry, so much that they will snatch the last piece of bread from your mouth and leave you hungry just to do favours to their camp. Nepotism, bias and gundagiri is there in our industry and has become a habit now." Koena's explosive remarks come in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise which has left millions of his fans and industry colleagues devastated. 

