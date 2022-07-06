Koffee With Karan: 5 spiciest revelations made by Shah Rukh Khan on the couch

And, the wait is finally over as Koffee With Karan S7 will soon start premiering on an OTT platform from the 7th of July. Ever since Karan Johar made the announcement for the new season of his popular chat show, people have been excitedly waiting to watch their favorite celebs get candid, real, and fun on the ‘Koffee’ couch. However, our all-time favourite on the couch remains to be none other than Shah Rukh Khan. He is witty, smart, charming, has amazing comic timing, and above all, he is THE KING!

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has made some shocking, surprising, and spiciest revelations that took the Internet by storm. As the chat show is about to begin in a few days, we have curated some of the spiciest revelations made by Shah Rukh Khan to reminisce the memory.

Here are some of the revelations made by Shah Rukh Khan on the 'Koffee couch':

1. On women finding him attractive

When asked by KJo why women find him attractive, the superstar said, “Women find me attractive and desirable because of my lonely, dense, sad eyes, which crave, love.” Deep thought!!

2. On Suhana Khan's dating life

During one of SRK's appearances, Karan Johar asked him his reaction if a boy kisses his daughter Suhana Khan. The actor said, "I will rip his lips off." However, he later covered it up with a smile. After this, Karan revealed how SRK behaves like a father and said, “He behaves neurotically. He's that character from Darr about his family, about his wife, about his son”.

3. Regrets about passing a movie

SRK revealed that he regrets passing the Rajkumar Hirani directorial 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani in key roles.

4. Life's most embarrassing moment

Shah Rukh Khan made one of the spiciest revelations and said, "Karan always walks inside the changing room with me. That's life's most embarrassing moment for me".

5. SRK on a question based on Karan Johar

The actor is known for his witty responses. Karan once asked him what he would do if he woke up as Karan Johar. To which, SRK said that there are high chances of him waking up 'with' Karan Johar than waking up as KJo.

