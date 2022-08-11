Koffee With Karan 5: When Priyanka Chopra talked about comparisons with Deepika Padukone: I really wish that..

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated actors globally. From featuring in Hindi movies to bagging roles in Hollywood, the actress has wowed audiences with her acting prowess. PeeCEee has impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films like The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink, Baywatch, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Isn't It Romantic, Kaminey, Dostana, Fashion, Krrish, Waqt: The Race Against Time and many more. Priyanka has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood and also enjoys a massive fan following.

A few years back, Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 5, and talked about Hollywood vs Bollywood, marriage, racism, and much more. The actress was also asked about the constant comparisons with Deepika Padukone, who has also made her debut in Hollywood with XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. Priyanka was questioned on how it felt about starting a trend of Indian actors joining Hollywood. To which, she said: "There are so many actors who have come in too. For me, doing what I did was like breaking concrete and people don't realise it because I don't talk about it. It's really hard to convince the studios that 'I am used to this kind of part and I won't settle for less or I don't want to be a stereotype of the exotic pretty girl or my big fat Punjabi wedding.' Just a stereotype of what Indian actors are used to."

Further, she said that it is nice for her to see Deepika doing XXX: Return of Xander Cage or whatever else she does in the future. "The kind of acceptance, love, and affection, I have seen in another country completely, I really wish that far for the Indian talent because we have so much to give to the world. I hope it happens in the right route and we don't go back and get stuck into being a stereotype cause everyone pushes you there," Priyanka added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Deepika have starred together in the 2015 film, Bajirao Mastani, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also featured Ranveer Singh as Bajirao in the lead with Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Milind Soman, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aditya Pancholi in supporting roles. In it, Priyanka essayed the role of Kashibai: Bajirao's first wife, while Padukone played Mastani: Bajirao's second wife.

On the work front, the Jai Gangaajal actress has many interesting films in his pipeline. She was last seen in the 2021 American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati.

The actress will next be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

