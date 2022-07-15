Koffee With Karan 7: 10 Highlights from Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s unfiltered episode

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7 started with a bang last week and it continues to create a massive buzz in the town. The second episode of the chat show had two young and vibrant actors of this generation on the couch — Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. From Sara admitting to wanting to date Liger star Vijay Deverakonda to Janhvi Kapoor confessing to getting entangled in love, the episode promised unfiltered sass and candid confessions from the younger generation of Bollywood. Sara and Janhvi were unabashed and did not hold back when asked to share details from their personal lives. As the episode has warpped up, we bring to you the top highlights from Koffee With Karan.

1. Janhvi Kapoor revealed that the pandemic lockdown gave her a chance to connect with the family better and that she took the time to be at home and explore the dynamic with her father and sister after the passing of her mom Sridevi in 2018. Janhvi shared that she feels more secure with Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, her siblings.

2. Sara Ali Khan said it was good spending time with her mom and her brother, but she was anxious at home as all the shooting work had stopped during the Covid-19 lockdown. She said that important years in her career were passing away and she did not know how to make up for the lost time. Karan gave the example of Deepika Padukone saying she peaked in her career at 36 and that Sara should not be worried about it.

3. Sara and Janhvi dated siblings. Hinting at their relationship with Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya, Sara and Janhvi revealed that they dated brothers in the past and they share that commonality amongst them. Janhvi said that the brothers used to live in their building and Sara smirked at her response.

4. Sara and Janhvi also revealed that they become friends when they went on two trips together. On one of their trips, the duo went trekking in Kedarnath where they faced a near-death experience. Sharing details of their Kedarnath trip, Sara said, "We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi was like 'Let us just climb this'."

5. Janhvi and Sara further said they become close during the lockdown as they were neighbours in Goa.

6. During the rapid-fire round, Sara confessed that she would like to marry Ranveer Singh as married men aren’t that big of a deal for her.

7. Sara opened up about the failure of her movie Love Aaj Kal. She said when Simmba and Kedarnath were released and became hits in 2018, she was put on a pedestal that she felt she could not live up to. She said that when Love Aaj Kal was released on Valentine's Day 2020, it was like a 'slap in her face'.

8. In one of the segments, Karan Johar pushed the two young stars to take the name of their love interest, Sara Ali Khan took no minute to candidly reveal her latest crush - Telugu actor and producer, Vijay Deverakonda. What unfolded was a game of pointing fingers between Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor where the two asked each other if they liked him. In an earlier season, Janhvi had confessed that she had a crush on Vijay Deverakonda. Sara asks Janhvi, "Do you like Vijay?"

9. In the Koffee Bingo on Karan Johar’s show, Sara circled around “Checklist ready for my future husband’. When KJo asked her about this checklist, Sara quickly replied, “Money. Remember we spoke about it last time?” referring to the running joke from last season when she came with her father and actor Saif Ali Khan, and he had jokingly said, “If you have money, take her.” When Janhvi pushed her to be more accurate about her list, Sara mentioned she wants someone who is “Understanding, emotional, mature, humourous, rich.” Meanwhile, Janhvi on the other hand said she wants somebody who can make her laugh.

10. Sara and Janhvi couldn’t help but gush over Alia and Ranbir’s intimate albeit dreamy wedding. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Janhvi: “Whose Bollywood wedding ceremony aesthetic had you going on your personal shaadi targets?” Janhvi’s reply: “Ranbir-Alia for sure. It was so wholesome and so much heart. I shed a tear for them. Out of happiness.” Meanwhile, Sara’s response was not any different from that of Janhvi. Her reason, however, cracked us up. The Simmba star said, “I agree, I think Alia-Ranbir’s was great. I think also they did not have to spend too much money which I like. They did not have to go abroad and all. Just their balcony. How cute. I would also do that.”