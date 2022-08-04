Koffee With Karan 7: 12 highlights from Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s refreshingly candid rendezvous

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were the latest guests to grace Karan Johar’s highly popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. The actors and the host had quite a fun and entertaining conversation, filled with insights, revelations, and some leg-pulling. The duo also discussed Aamir and Kareena’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood parties, their equations with their families and much more. So, like every week, let’s look at the highlights from their episode.

Highlights from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Koffee With Karan episode

1. Kareena was not the first choice to play Rupa in Laal Singh Chaddha

When KJo asked Aamir about Kareena not being the first choice to play Rupa in the film, the latter replied, “No because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially we thought the lesser the de-aging the better-so only I should de-age. We were looking at the age group of 25. So that the actress can look younger and older.” However, Aamir further added now he cannot imagine anyone else other than Kareena in the role.

2. Aamir on box office pressure for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir’s film will be releasing on the 11th of August, and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. When asked if he is nervous, Aamir said that while he is confident about the film they made, he is all the more nervous about the audience’s reaction to the movie. Given that it’s a labour of love for so many people, Aamir said that he will be ‘heartbroken’ if Laal Singh Chaddha does not work.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she did a screen test for the role

Kareena revealed that Aamir asked her to do a screen test for the role in the film. “They brought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he (Aamir) was like, ‘I am not confident,’” she said. When KJo asked if screen testing was an ego issue, Bebo replied, “No, it was not an ego it was just I’d never done it before, so I was nervous.”

4. Aamir decodes why Hindi films are not performing as well at the box office as certain South films

KJo asked Aamir to give an insight into why Hindi films are not performing as well at the box office as certain South films. He also held Aamir responsible for the change in tonality of Hindi cinema, courtesy of his films Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par etc. Aamir replied that all his films were about human emotions. He said that films need to be relevant to people across the country. The actor further added that while filmmakers have the choice to make whatever they want, they may end up catering only to a niche audience.

5. Aamir Khan disses Karan Johar’s grand 50th birthday bash

When KJo called Aamir ‘boring’, and a ‘party pooper’, the latter went on to diss Karan’s grand birthday bash on the 25th of May. The actor said that he was observing the party and he noticed that people were shouting at the top of their lungs when trying to talk to each other, as loud music played in the background. He said that there was no need for such loud music as no one was on the dance floor and people could not even converse with each other.

6. Aamir opened up about the equation with his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta

Talking about the equation he shares with his ex-wives, the actor said, “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivaar he rahenge (We will always be a family). We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love, and respect towards each other."

7. Aamir Khan on Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Aamir hilariously said that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character ‘Poo’ which has now become a cult-favourite character, is the only thing he liked about Karan’s K3G.

8. Kareena Kapoor Khan on maintaining the bond with Saif’s kids

Kareena shared that she does not find it difficult at all to maintain the good bonds with hubby Saif’s two children with ex-wife Amrita Singh. She even recalled the time when as a little girl, Saif’s eldest child, Sara Ali Khan, wanted a picture with Kareena on the trials of K3G, and was hiding behind mum Amrita.

9. When Kareena explained Aamir the meaning of ‘Thirsty photos’

During the rapid-fire round, KJo asked Kareena whose Instagram profile she stalks to look at ‘thirsty photos’. When Aamir asked what the term meant, KJo and Kareena laughed and the latter explained that it refers to ‘sexy photos’ which are like thirst traps.

10. Kareena on what she tolerates about Aamir Khan

Replying to Karan’s question regarding what she tolerates about Aamir Khan, Kareena said that the fact that Aamir takes around 100 to 200 days to complete a film, while actors like Akshay Kumar finishes movies in 30 days.

11. Kareena on what the newly-married couples need to learn from Saif and her

KJo also asked Kareena what the newly-married B’Town couples can learn from Saif and her. She quickly replied, ‘Not everything has to be documented.’

12. Aamir’s realization during the lockdown and pandemic

Aamir shared that during the lockdown and pandemic, he introspected a lot and realized that all throughout his adult life, he did not take the time to nurture his personal relationships the same way he nurtured his work. He said that he has been trying to change that and spend more time with his children Junaid, Ira, and Azad.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: 5 spiciest revelations made by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar's show