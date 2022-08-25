Koffee With Karan 7: 13 highlights from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s exciting new episode

Koffee With Karan 7 has been in the headlines for the past few weeks, thanks to all the full-filled chit-chat between Bollywood celebs on Karan Johar’s famous couch. And now, in the latest episode, we saw Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani grace the show. The Kabir Singh duo were an entertaining watch, as they talked about a lot of things starting from the audience’s reaction to their film, their relationships, the current scenario of Bollywood, added with a lot of fun-filled and spicy games. Here are our highlights from the episode.

13 Highlights from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s episode on Koffee With Karan 7

Karan reveals that Kriti Sanon refused Kiara Advani’s role in Lust Stories

Talking about his film in the 2018 anthology Lust Stories, Karan revealed thinking that it will be tough to cast for the film because of the popular orgasm scene. Karan said, “I had offered it to Kriti Sanon and she said that her mom didn’t allow her. So I was like okay, I thought everybody’s mom will stand in line not allowing their daughters.” The filmmaker also said that he saw Kiara at a Manish Malhotra party and decided that he would cast her in the role.

Kiara Advani on her relationship with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Karan asked Kiara if her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra is very different from the one that is depicted in Kabir Singh. She answered, "I mean, most definitely this is a movie but coming back to the one depicted in Kabir Singh...Of course, it's different from Kabir Singh."

Karan then asked her if she's denying her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. To which, the Shershaah actress said that she neither denying nor accepting anything. Later, Kiara said that Sidharth and she are definitely more than a close friend.

Kiara’s marriage plans

The actress even talked about her marriage plans on the show. She said, “I have always believed in the institution of marriage because I have seen a beautiful marriage at home. So it is definitely something I do see in my life, but I'm not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today. And of course you all will be invited.”

Shahid on why he got married to Mira Rajput

When KJo asked Shahid if marrying someone like Mira Rajpiut, who is from a non-film background, was a conscious decision, he said, “So for me, it was very simple. I have two very distinct sides to myself. One is obviously what people see of me being an actor, and from the fraternity, and the glitz and the glamour, you know all that. And then I also have a very homely and spiritual side to myself. I have a deep faith and I am vegetarian. I don’t drink. You know, I have all those things, so, I always found it difficult to come across somebody, who would be able to understand both sides of me. And I really struggled with that. And I was 34 and I was kind of ready to settle down. Because I had been living on my own for over ten years. And just at that time, through family and through friends everything came up. But it just happened and we met and it’s the best thing that happened in my life.”

Shahid Kapoor being protective of Mira Rajput

Talking about his bond with Mira, Shahid said that at the beginning of their marriage, he felt quite protective of her, given that she was so young, and not a part of the film world.

Karan Johar on Kabir Singh

Karan Johar ‘confessed’ that despite all the controversies and opinions surrounding Kabir Singh, he loved the movie, and even cried watching it.

Shahid on the current scenario of Bollywood

Shahid expressed his views on the current state of Bollywood and said that cinema has changed and that they need to think about the kind of films they want to take to theatres. Karan said, “This entire year, we have not had a good run barring Kiara, Alia and Kartik. Everyone else has met with a film that hasn't met to expectations. Sometimes you do things and they are for a larger reason.” To this, Shahid replied, “We can make plans, all we want. Just go out there, do good work, do as many movies as you can, make many choices because life will change, the circumstances will change, the audience's mood will change, and you never know which one's going to land and which one is not. Kiara's timing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was great. People were in a mood of something light and fun and entertaining and her film came out and people loved it.”

Kiara on Sidharth Malhotra’s gifts

KJo asked Kiara about a gift by Sidharth that Kiara hates and she replied ‘none’. She also added that she likes thoughtful gifts and not teddy bears or designer bags.

Kiara Advani wants Alia Bhatt on her bride squad

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked the JugJugg Jeeyo actress about “a celebrity who will definitely be in your bride squad?” To which, Kiara replied saying, “I would really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her, she is so cute. I love her.” Karan expressed his confusion at this point, and Kiara answered, “It’s a bit….” Both Shahid and KJo then quickly added, “Maybe it just might be cool.”

Shahid’s advice to Ishaan

Shahid said that the one advice he would like to give his younger brother Ishaan is to be himself, as he is extremely talented.

Kiara Advani’s love-hate relationship with Kartik Aaryan

Kiara revealed that she has a love-hate relationship with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Shahid on Jersey’s failure

Shahid Kapoor also opened up on the failure of his last film Jersey, which is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. Talking about it, Shahid said that he was truly attached to the film and the father-son dynamic shown in it. He also mentioned that when the film’s release date got pushed from December 31st 2021, to April 2022 due to Covid, he wondered if they should release the film digitally. However, he shared that the director and producer of the film, wanted it out of the big screens. HE said, “Unfortunately, we released in April, which was not a great month for us. There was a certain mood and a certain type of cinema which the audience was watching, and we had shifted our dates multiple times by the time we released. But you are still optimistic and hopeful thinking that things will get sorted but it didn’t work out like that. And I feel that maybe we didn’t do the right thing onto the film. Maybe the film needed to be protected.”

Kiara’s life as a movie title

KJo asked Kiara if her life was a movie-title, what would it be? Kiara answers without any hesitation, ‘Shershaah’, explaining that she wants it to be king-sized.

