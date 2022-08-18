Koffee With Karan 7: 4 things Sidharth Malhotra said about rumoured GF Kiara Advani on the show

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured relationship has been grabbing attention for quite some time now. The Shershaah actors are reportedly dating each other, but neither has confirmed or denied their relationship. On the latest episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7, Sidharth spilled some beans on his bond with Kiara, and said quite a few things about her – from manifesting a wedding to how he has saved her contact number and more. Scroll below to read in detail.

Sidharth Malhotra on rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani

On manifesting his wedding with Kiara Advani

During the episode, in a conversation with Sidharth, Karan Johar said matter-of-factly that he is dating Kiara Advani. Hearing this, the Shershah actor didn't deny it and went on talking. When asked about his wedding plans with Kiara, Sidharth said, "It’s all in my head. I am manifesting it today".

On his brighter future with Kiara

When Karan asked Sid if he is manifesting his wedding with Kiara Advani, Sid replied, "I am manifesting a brighter future." "With Kiara Advani," Karan said. Then, the Shershaah actor said, "If it would be she then it would be great. But I am manifesting it right now. Let's see."

On how Kiara’s number is saved on his phone

During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Sidharth how has saved his rumoured GF Kiara Advani’s contact number on his phone. Replying to this, Sidharth shared that her number is saved as ‘Ki’.

On Kiara being ‘single’

KJo also asked Sidharth to name an actress he wished was ‘single’. Sidharth replied that he is happy Kiara is ‘single’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo will be joining hands for a romantic film once again. They will reportedly unite for a rom-com titled ‘Adal Badal’.

Apart from this, Sidharth has Mission Majnu, Yodha, Thank God, and Indian Police Force in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and SatyaPrem Ki Katha.