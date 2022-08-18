Koffee With Karan 7: 5 hottest revelations by Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on Karan Johar's show

The new episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 is out and we can't keep calm! And, it is because Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, two of the hottest actors in Bollywood, are the most recent stars to grace the Koffee couch. During the episode, the Punjabi boys took over the stage and spilled some beans about their personal and professional lives. It was an overall fun episode with lots of hot revelations. From Vicky talking about his wife Katrina to Sidharth spilling some beans on his relationship with Kiara, the latest episode of KWK 7 has seen it all. They also talked about their movies, hits, and misses and showed their never-seen-before avatar. So, let's read some revelations by Vicky and Sidharth on the show.

5 hottest revelations by Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan 7:

1. Vicky Kaushal revealed he got to know that Katrina Kaif knows about his existence through the last season of Koffee With Karan when she said that she thinks she might look good with him.

2. Karan Johar revealed Sidharth Malhotra is dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani and the cherry on the cake was the actor didn't deny it.

3. Vicky Kaushal said he went to the gym to do the most difficult workout to vent out after the film The Immortal Ashwatthama was pulled back. He also said that the emotional feeling was only for a day as he then tried to understand the logic behind it.

4. Sidharth Malhotra revealed one thing he misses about his ex Alia Bhatt is her cat.

5. Sidharth revealed how he has saved Kiara's number on his phone and it is by 'Ki'. He also said that he's happy that Kiara is 'single'.

