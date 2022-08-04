Koffee With Karan 7: 5 spiciest revelations made by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar's show

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan graced the fifth episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7. To note, Kareena and Aamir shared the 'Koffee Couch' together for the first time ever. The duo promoted their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha on the chat show. During the episode, they made some spiciest revelations. Let's read them.

5 spiciest revelations made by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Koffee With Karan 7:

1. Aamir Khan revealed he got the screenplay of Forrest Gump remake after Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na premiere night but did not listen to the script for 2 years because he thought how can someone possibly remake such an iconic film. He also revealed that it took 8-9 years to get the rights of the film.

2. Kareen Kapoor Khan revealed that she screen-tested for her part in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. And, she also said that in her 22 years of career, it was the first time, she did screen-testing.

3. Aamir Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo is the only thing he loved about Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

4. Aamir revealed that he had worn his former wife Kiran Rao's clothes sometimes as they were comfortable.

5. Kareena reveals she would stalk Ranveer Singh's Instagram account for 'thirsty photos'.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

