Koffee With Karan 7: 6 highlights from Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal’s 'Punjabi' episode

Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were the latest guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7. The handsome actors brewed steaming hot cups of coffee on KJo’s couch, as they shared deets about their personal lives, relationships, their journeys in showbiz, failures, setbacks, and more. In case you missed watching the episode, or are looking forward to catch it on the streaming platform, here are our top moments or highlights from Sid and Vicky’s very ‘Punjabi’ conversations. Read on!

5 Highlights from Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode

1. When Vicky said he realized Katrina knew of his existence only after the last season of KWK

When Karan Johar asked Vicky if he had ever imagined that he would marry Katrina Kaif, Vicky answered, “No Karan, In fact, what happened in the last season on this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me and that I existed. I did not know that. I really did not.”

2. When Sid revealed his wedding plans with rumoured GF Kiara Advani

KJo asked Sid, “Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, are there any future plans? Anything that we should know about.” To which, Sid replied, “It’s all in my head. I am manifesting it today.” Karan interrupted him, “That you will marry Kiara Advani?” Sidharth then said, “Not manifesting.” Vicky and Karan interrupted again and said “Is that a no or a yes?” The Shershaah star replied, “a brighter happier future” Karan asked “with Kiara Advani?” Sid replied saying, “if she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let’s see.”

3. When Kiara said Sidharth and she are ‘more than just friends’

During the episode, Karan shows Sid a clip from Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s episode. In the clip, Karan asks Kiara if her relationship with Sidharth is different from the one portrayed in Kabir Singh. Although she hesitates to answer it first, she then says that it is definitely different. She also revealed that Sid and her are much more than ‘just friends’.

4. When Kiara called Sidharth on the show

During the quiz round, Vicky called Kiara and asked her to say ‘Hey Karan, it’s me’. However, when she got to know that Sidharth could not call her because of poor network, she called him on her own accord and made her rumoured beau get a point as well!

5. When Karan Johar dissed his own film Student of The Year

During the episode, Karan revealed that four days into shooting SOTY with Alia, Sidharth, and Varun, he reconsidered the script of the film and even questioned what he was doing. He said, “Eventually what we shot was very different from what the written material was. I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like ‘why is the script so bad?’

6. Vicky Kaushal about comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

Karan asked Vicky if he ever falls into the comparison trap with other actors. He replied that he feels that they all have ‘parallel journeys’. He also added that he used to watch their films even before he joined the industry, the comparison does not come to him naturally, He said, “So I never get into this comparison that I never feel that I am equal to them. I feel ki acha yaar meri journey chal rahi hai. I used to watch their films when I wasn’t even in the industry, be it Ranbir, Ranveer even Sid everybody. It just doesn’t come to me organically. Like sometimes I have fan moments with them.”

Let us know your favorite moment from the episode in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal shares what Katrina Kaif and he fight over; Says he HATES this film of hers