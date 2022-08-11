Koffee With Karan 7: 6 jaw-dropping revelations by Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at Karan Johar's show

Karan Johar is back with a set of new guests on the Koffee With Karan season 7. The latest episode of Koffee With Karan witnessed the Kapoor brother-sister duo Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor gracing the show. Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor made some jaw-dropping revelations with brother Arjun Kapoor. The show also marked Sonam's first on-screen appearance ever since her pregnancy announcement and also her first appearance with brother Arjun. The episode was packed with lots of laughter and fun moments. While Sonam as usual was her candid best, Arjun couldn’t help but complain whether he's been called on the show to be a subject of jokes and roast.

6 jaw-dropping revelations by Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at Koffee With Karan S7:

1. Sonam Kapoor revealed her first three months of pregnancy were a little tough but then after that it was amazing. However, in the last trimester, it is getting a little difficult. She said, "I am really enjoying myself".

2. Sonam Kapoor likes the social media handles of Genelia Deshmukh, Sameera Reddy, and Sara Ali Khan.

3. Arjun Kapoor said Malaika Arora meeting his dadi is the last step of bringing their relationship out. He said his grandmother accepted them and it was easy how things turned around.

4. Arjun Kapoor reveals there is no wedding plan with Malaika Arora right now as he wants to focus on his career. He said, "I am a very realistic person, Karan. It’s not that I need to hide anything, I am not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable."

5. Arjun Kapoor revealed he was suspended in school because of Sonam as he 'abused' the classmate who bullied her. "I got a black eye and got suspended because of her," Arjun said.

6. Arjun Kapoor said he is a better actor when asked between him and Sonam.

