Koffee With Karan 7: 8 highlights from Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s fun-filled episode

Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff featured on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. The Heropanti duo discussed their personal and professional lives and made some surprising revelations. Kriti revealed that she auditioned for Student of the Year. Tiger also explained why he had never made a move on Kriti, who responded by taking playful pot-shots at Tiger, explaining why she would never want to date him. Tiger agreed that he has zero game. Apart from this, the original Heropanti couple, who have already established themselves as talented actors, made some hilarious confessions, juicy gossip and quirky comments on the couch. In short, this episode will make the viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions, and never-before-heard conjectures. As the episode has wrapped up, we bring to you the top highlights from Koffee With Karan season 7.

1. In the episode, Karan asked Kriti if she was rejected at auditions before Heropanti. To which, the actress revealed auditioning for Student Of The Year. “This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career’s very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake-Up Sid. I was horrible back then,” she said. She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film’s lead, Alia Bhatt.

2. During a point in the episode, show host Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Responding to this, Kriti, said: "I don't canoodle in a corner, and you know that! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

3. Kriti Sanon revealed Alia Bhatt inspires her do better. She said, “I feel it drives me, it inspires me to do better when I see great work. I would love to have an opportunity like Gangubai. I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film. I feel like when I watch Alia Bhatt, or when I watch you know some amazing actors where their work inspires you and you’re like My god I need to get better at what I am doing. so that’s always there.”

4. Kriti also revealed why she wouldn’t date Tiger, “I wouldn’t date him, he flips too much”. At this, Tiger says he never hit on Kriti because she was already taken. He also accepts that he goes commando in public and has ‘zero game’.

5. However, the major highlight came during the last segment when Karan asked the duo to name the female actor who has played both Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and lover on screen. Tiger answered uncertainly, “Rekha ma’am?” Karan spluttered in shock for a while and then said, “What? She never… played his mother,” and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer.

6. During the rapid-fire session, KJo asked Tiger what he envies about Ranveer Singh, he said, "his wife (Deepika Padukone)". The reason: "Because she is so talented and very pretty".

7. The rumours of Tiger and Disha Patani’s break-up have been going around for almost a month now and both of them kept mum about this. However, on the show, Tiger re-affirmed his single status, and added that he wasn’t until recently. He said, “I am single. I think so at least, and I am currently looking around.” He stuck firmly to his stance that he and Disha Patani have always been good friends and during the game round of the show, in which they were required to call celebrities, he called Disha.

8. Tiger went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him. “I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!” the star said. Earlier, Tiger had also confessed that he had a major crush on Shraddha when they were in school.

