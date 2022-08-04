Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan decodes why Hindi films are not doing well at the box office

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, starring Aamir Khan in a titular role and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. The film is already buzzing as the film nears its release on 11th August, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Aamir Khan is returning to the big screens after a good 4 years and Kareena too has not graced the silver screens since Angrezi Medium. Director Advait Chandan returns as a director after his global blockbuster Secret Superstar. The much loved jodi of Aamir and Kareena appeared on the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan and talked in length about their upcoming film.

Karan Johar asked Aamir Khan about what was going wrong with Hindi films and why they weren’t able to perform as well as the Hindi dubbed south biggies, namely Baahubali, KGF or Pushpa. After the question, Karan started ranting about why Aamir is responsible for the same, courtesy his path-breaking movie choices from Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan. Aamir Khan didn’t accept to be blamed for it and said all his films were relatable human films, made to stir emotions. He said that it isn’t just about action films and crude films but it is about relatability. He said that movies these days are not relatable to a wider set of audience and are generally meant for a niche segment. The actor also said that there is nothing wrong to make a niche film and every filmmaker has the right to make what they want. He personally prefers films that cater to a wider set of the audience.

From every piece of promotional content of the film that has come out, the film looks like a beautiful film. The film releases on 11th August, alongside another big film Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. We await the release of both films with bated breaths. You can watch this episode of Koffee With Karan, digitally, on its respective platform.

Also read: Koffee Wth Karan 7: Aamir Khan says he will be 'heart-broken' if Laal Singh Chaddha is not liked by audience