Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan disses Karan Johar's birthday party after the latter called him a party pooper

Aamir Khan is one of the finest actors to have graced the country. His movies have a strong emotional undertone and they often give a very deep message. Kareena Kapoor Khan too is one of the most adored movie stars who has been in the industry for over two decades now. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. The film is already buzzing as the film nears its release on 11th August, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The duo of Aamir and Kareena graced of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan and answered many brewing questions.

Karan Johar talked about how anti-social Aamir Khan is and how he is often awkward at parties. He went on to call Aamir Khan a ‘party pooper’ too. He said that Aamir can be quite boring, too. Aamir Khan denied that he is boring and also denied that he is a party pooper. He went on to diss Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash and the trio broke into a laughter post that. Aamir Khan complained about how loud the music is at parties, because of which it isn’t easy for people to either talk or listen. The perfectionist said that there were hardly 10 people on the dance floor, in Karan’s birthday bash while others were busy trying to talk to one another. Kareena tried to correct Aamir and said that dance in parties generally starts after 2am and one has to vibe on their own classic songs after a shot or two instead of sitting in a corner. Aamir still persisted and said that there is no need for such loud music at parties, and the trio agreed to disagree.

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on 11th August, alongside another big film Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Both the films are releasing in theatres and we can barely wait to watch the films. You can watch this episode of Koffee With Karan, digitally, in its respective streaming platform.

