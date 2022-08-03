Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan on ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta: Hum log hamesha parivaar he rahenge

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will grace the fifth episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7. Earlier, KJo unveiled the promo of the duo's much-anticipated episode and gave a glimpse of what fans can expect from it. To note, Kareena and Aamir will be sharing the 'Koffee Couch' together for the first time ever. The duo will also be seen promoting their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha on the chat show

in the upcoming episode, Aamir talked about the equation he shares with both of his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and also refuted rumours of discord between him and his ex-wives. The actor said, “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivaar he rahenge (We will always be a family). We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other."

To note, Aamir has two kids Junaid and Ira from his first wife Reena Dutta while he and Kiran Rao are co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan after getting separated.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

