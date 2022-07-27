Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace the show for Laal Singh Chaddha promotions

Karan Johar has returned with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan and it has managed to win hearts from the first episode itself. Bringing the big stars to the couch to spicy gossips, intriguing revelations and sizzling chemistry, Koffee With Karan 7 has been a perfect entertainment package. And now as per recent buzz, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen gracing the couch. The duo will be seen promoting their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha on the popular chat show.

According to a report published in News18, Aamir and Karan will be seen talking about the rise of South films and his choice of films. “Both of them had an interesting take on what is going wrong with Hindi cinema and the rise of films from down South. They also discussed the future of Bollywood and how OTT has woken up the industry to come up with some interesting subjects,” a source was quoted saying. Besides, Karan will also be reportedly quizzing Aamir about his personal life. “Karan had an intense discussion with Aamir about his cordial relationships with both Reena and Kiran and how they are still a part of the family. He also discussed about the dynamics with his kids Junaid, Ira and Azad,” the source added.

To note, this is not the first time Aamir and Kareena will be appearing on Koffee With Karan. The Pataudi Begum has been a KWK legend and had made an appearance in all the seasons. On the other hand, Aamir was earlier seen with Kiran Rao in KWK season 4 and his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in KWK season 5.

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie is an official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie is slated to release on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

