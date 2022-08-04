Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan praises Kareena Kapoor Khan on the chat show; Calls her "perfect"

Aamir Khan, who is fondly called as Mr. Perfectionist, has praised his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Aug 04, 2022 06:08 PM IST  |  3.9K
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is fondly called as Mr. Perfectionist, has praised his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and called the diva "perfect" on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7.

In an all-new segment, actor trolling actors, the latest episode of the show saw Aamir and Kareena ask each other candid questions exploring their unknown side.

Aamir made Kareena share a slice of her experience working with the actor.

"He has a thing for perfection. It is not bad, but if he feels it has to be a certain way, it has to be just that. Unless that perfection is achieved, we are not done. That extra focus on reaching that perfection can sometimes be a bit annoying," she said.

Aamir revealed that he has never stopped himself from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena.

"I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect," shared the star with a big smile.

'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

