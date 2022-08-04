Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot; Says 'it was quite bold of him'

Aamir Khan recently graced the fifth episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7 alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan to promote their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha, which is scheduled to release on August 11th, 2022. During the episode, the duo talked about their film, families, Bollywood parties, Karan Johar’s grand 50th birthday bash, and much more. To note, Kareena and Aamir shared the 'Koffee Couch' together for the first time ever and they made some spiciest revelations on Koffee With Karan 7.

During the rapid-fire round, KJo asked Kareena which Instagram account she checks out for 'thirsty photos' and Aamir interrupted their conversation and asked, “What is a thirsty photo?" Soon after, Karan and Bebo bursted into laughter after the 3 Idiot actor asked the question. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker then answered and said, “It’s like sexy, thirst traps." Aamir asked, “Sexy photos? They’re called thirsty photos these days?" Johar replied, “Like you’re thirsty for someone." Later, in reply to the answer, Kareena took Ranveer Singh's name. Johar then asked Aamir, "Have you seen Ranveer Singh's nude images? You liked his thirsty photos?" To which the Sarfarosh actor replied, "He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him."

The other stars who will also be seen this season on the show are Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and others.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir and Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film will also be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar says 'was being nice' to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan; Here's why