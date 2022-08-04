Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan recalls his first impression of Kareena Kapoor: This cute 12-yr-old girl…

The fifth episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 was graced by the dynamic duo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. They appeared together on the show for the first time and came to promote their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. This is the second time Aamir and Kareena will create magic on the big screen. Earlier, they were seen together in the film 3 Idiots.

During the episode, Aamir and Kareena had fun chat with the host Karan Johar. In one of the game segments, Kareena asked Aamir his first impression of her. He said, "My first impression of her was this really cute 12-year-old girl who was sitting on the sets of Andaz Apna Apna. She used to come with Lolo. And she used to look at us like this (makes gesture). So, that's my first impression of you." To note, Andaz Apna Apna was released in 1994 and starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

