Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor was not the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha but…

The new season of Koffee With Karan has been unravelling the fun, candid sides of celebrities till date. However, its fifth episode is a midnight drop and it brings to the couch, Laal Singh Chaddha stars, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The much-awaited episode is finally out and it is filled with sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, the speed of some stars wrapping their films and discussion on Laal Singh Chaddha being a remake of six academy awards winner ‘Forrest Gump.’ However, Aamir revealed that Kareena was not their first choice to play the leading lady in the film as they were looking for a younger face.

Kareena was not the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha

During a segment, talking about the film, Karan Johar asks Aamir Khan “Kareena wasn’t your first choice, was she?” To which, the PK actor responded saying, “No because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially we thought the lesser the de-aging the better-so only I should de-age. We were looking at the age group of 25. So that the actress can look younger and older.

I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena: Aamir Khan

The casting director mentioned some new actress who was a newbie. He showed us her video. Kareena too was in that ad. We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait and I were watching and that girl was also very good but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said Kareena. We didn’t think of her originally because we thought 25. We were stuck in that 25 which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-aging with me and whatever is required and I’m so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir and Advait reunited for the film. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.