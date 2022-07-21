Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar on facing criticism for working with younger actresses: They're just jealous

Akshay Kumar has been on the forefront of the Indian Movie Industry and has the reputation of completing movies in quick succession. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he has churned out over a 100 projects in his acting journey spanning more than 30 years. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with him being associated to almost a dozen upcoming projects. Akshay Kumar graced the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Akshay and Samantha shared an electrifying chemistry on the show and answered some brewing questions that needed answers.

Karan asked Akshay Kumar about the worst thing he read about himself online. To this, the Khiladi of Bollywood said, “I don’t go much online and read about things. Actually not much. I have been lucky with that. It’s mostly about Canada or something like that”. Karan Johar concurred his statement and told that Akshay Kumar is trolled with the name ‘Canada Kumar’ on social media. Karan further asked him about the criticism most actors his age faced, who worked with actresses younger than them. Akshay answered, “Because they are jealous”. Samantha, who shared the Koffee couch, felt that Akshay’s point was very valid. The Mission Mangal actor continued, “Why shouldn’t I? Why can I not work with them? And do I look like 55? So I don’t understand the problem. They are just jealous. Some media person will write and some trolling will happen. But who cares. Just take it from one ear and remove it from the other.” Karan was impressed by Akshay’s answer and Samantha accepted that she hasn’t fully been able to cope up with social media trolling.

The third episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was quite interesting and enriching as many brewing questions were answered on the talk show. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake among other projects. Samantha is working on a project bankrolled by Nayanthara and apart from that, she is working on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar makes his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

