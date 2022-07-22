Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar on no Hindi stars in the all-India popularity list, 'Actors are scared of..'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and admired actors of the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethics. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he continues to churn 4 or more movies each year. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with him being associated to almost a dozen upcoming projects. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a very successful actress from southern India, who continues to prove her mettle with path breaking roles. Akshay and Samantha graced the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan. They shared an electrifying chemistry on the show.

On the talk show, Karan Johar talked about how Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had topped a recent popularity survey. While Samantha topped the all India list of the most popular actress, Akshay Kumar topped the Bollywood list and came fifth in the all India list. He asked about how the both of them felt. Samantha, in light humour, claimed to be paying someone from the agency to reserve the number one spot for her. Akshay Kumar, who was the only Hindi actor to feature on the list, said that all actors had to do was to work hard. He also said that Hindi actors are generally scared of doing two hero films and prefer single hero films. The Khiladi of Bollywood insisted on actors doing multi-hero films and not let insecurities get the better of them. He also went on to reveal that they weren’t able to get a second hero for a film Akshay and Karan are co-producing, only because it was a two-hero film and actors tend to avoid it.

The third episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, featuring Akshay and Samantha was very enjoyable. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake among other projects. Samantha is working on a project bankrolled by Nayanthara and apart from that, she is working on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar makes his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar on facing criticism for working with younger actresses: They're just jealous