Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar recalls film 'Jaani Dushman': I made more money as Sunny Deol couldn't come

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors of the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethics. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he continues to churn 4 or more movies each year. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with him being associated to almost a dozen upcoming projects. Akshay Kumar graced the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Akshay and Samantha shared an electrifying chemistry on the show and answered some brewing questions that needed to be answered.

On the talk show, while talking about how secure he is an actor and how he has also worked in a 7 hero film named Jaani Dushman, Akshay Kumar was asked to narrate a hilarious incident from that film, where he was dead and became alive again. Akshay, recalling his stint from Jaani Dushman, said, “I was working on a per-day basis and there was a scene where the villain kills me and I am dead. I got to know that the other hero who is going to be acting now, got stuck in New York and could not make it in time. I went up to the director and asked him if I had to come back again.” He went on to reveal that the director modified the screenplay of the film and now he was no longer dead but was in a comma. With this modification, he got to shoot for another 5 days for the film and got to make more money. The Khiladi of Bollywood concluded by saying that he was able to buy the flat he lives in, because of the extra money he got on the film. Samantha asked Akshay to reveal the name of the actor and Akshay responded ‘Sunny Deol’, who was undergoing a back surgery and couldn’t make it to the shoot of the ensemble.

The third episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was very enjoyable. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake among other projects. Samantha is working on a project bankrolled by Nayanthara and apart from that, she is working on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar makes his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

